10 Star Wars Characters Who Could Appear in Skeleton Crew

Star Wars ' upcoming TV show, Star Wars : Skeleton Crew , is set during the New Republic era, meaning that many of Star Wars ' best characters could make an appearance in the show. Skeleton Crew will prove to be an interesting addition to Star Wars ' movies and TV shows.

Related Who Is Grand Admiral Thrawn? Star Wars Villain Origin & Future Featured as the major villain of Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn will define the Mandalorian era. Here's all you need to know about the Empire's heir. 8 Maz Kanata's Wisdom Would Be Quite Useful First Appeared In: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Close One of the more surprising possibilities is that Maz Kanata could make an appearance in Skeleton Crew. In fact, this cameo could be a smart move on Star Wars' part to bridge this era with the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Maz Kanata ended up playing a massive role throughout the sequel trilogy as one who has an incredible wealth of knowledge and key connections across the galaxy.

6 Hera Syndulla Worked For The New Republic During This Era First Appeared In: Star Wars Rebels Close One character who has already proven important during the New Republic Era in Star Wars' live-action TV shows is Hera Syndulla, the Rebel pilot from Star Wars Rebels. Hera made the jump from animation to live-action in Ahsoka alongside her comrades Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper the droid.

4 As A Bounty Hunter, Din Djarin Could Make An Appearance First Appeared In: The Mandalorian Close Of course, as the New Republic Era and the Mandalorian Era have in some ways become one and the same, it's quite easy to imagine that Din Djarin could make an appearance in Skeleton Crew. Particularly given his role as a bounty hunter, it would make sense for Din Djarin to encounter the group as they travel through the galaxy. This could also prove interesting based on timing.

2 Luke Skywalker Might Be Aware Of This Mysterious Force-User First Appeared In: A New Hope Close Of course, many are waiting to see whether Luke Skywalker could make an appearance not only in Skeleton Crew but also in other shows and movies set during this era, including The Mandalorian & Grogu and the upcoming Ahsoka season 2.

