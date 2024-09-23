10,000 Students Gather for Christian Revival at University of Arkansas

A reported 10,000 students gathered at the University of Arkansas on Thursday for a Christian revival event that changed lives.According to Evangelist Tonya Prewett, there has reportedly been a massive amount of salvations, and hundreds of people have chosen to be baptized during Unite US events across the nation in the months prior.

Prewett recently said, “I believe this is the generation that will usher in the greatest move of God we’ve ever seen, and we’re seeing that. And I do believe what we had in the fall and the spring of this past year is just the beginning.”

Christian Revival University Of Arkansas Baptism Spiritual Awakening Unite US

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pressure on Arkansas coach Sam Pittman as Razorbacks seek strong start against Arkansas-Pine BluffArkansas coach Sam Pittman knows he is on the hot seat. After nines wins in 2021, Pittman’s Razorbacks have gone 11-14 over the past two seasons. They fell to 4-8 last season with one SEC win. Most forecasts have Arkansas picked among the bottom three teams in the 16-team SEC.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

McElvain, Powell each with 2 TDs, Central Arkansas rolls past Arkansas Pine-Bluff 56-17Will McElvain threw two touchdown passes and ShunDerrick Powell ran for two scores as Central Arkansas rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56-17. McElvain was 18-of-21 passing for 235 yards with a touchdown pass each to Malachi Henry and Darius Hale. Powell finished with 148 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Abilene Christian University football team involved in Texas bus crash, leaves 4 injuredMembers of the Abilene Christian University football team were injured after a team bus crashed Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Nuclear reactor approved for Abilene Christian UniversityThe small power plant is the first research reactor the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved in more than 40 years.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Abilene Christian University football team involved in Texas bus crash, leaves 4 injuredMembers of the Abilene Christian University football team were injured after a team bus crashed Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Abilene Christian University football team involved in Texas bus crash, leaves 4 injuredLUBBOCK, Texas - Members of the Abilene Christian University football team were injured after a team bus crashed Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas.One player, t

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »