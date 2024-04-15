Wingers, the Home of Chicken Wings, Opens in West Bridgford

The self-proclaimed"king of wings" has opened in one of Nottinghamshire's most affluent towns. It's the ninth Wingers store but the first branch in the East Midlands .

Wraps and burgers, including a meat-free burger, are also served. Specials include a feast bowl with salad and fries, mac 'n' cheese tenders, and jerk BBQ loaded fries, and to accompany them sides such as buffalo cauliflower bites, mac 'n' cheese croquettes and house slaw. Krish said:"The wings and tenders are what everyone loves. We like the menu ourselves. During lockdown my dad found them and loved the food so much he ordered it every Saturday for a year and a half. The menu is so simple but delicious."

Wingers Chicken Wings Franchise West Bridgford East Midlands

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trampoline in West Bridgford Levitates in Mini TornadoA woman in West Bridgford was left stunned when heavy gusts caused her trampoline to float in the air. The incident, likened to a mini tornado, was captured on video and has left residents amazed.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Police Deployed as Tree Crashes into Residential Road in West BridgfordPolice have been deployed to a tree that has crashed into the middle of a residential road in West Bridgford as the area is hit by tornado-like conditions. A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued for the entirety of Nottinghamshire lasting throughout Monday (April 15).

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Freak Weather Event Damages Homes in West BridgfordDozens of homes in West Bridgford have been damaged by a freak weather event similar to a tornado. Roofs have been damaged and trees have fallen, leading to road closures. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, with power cuts and transport delays expected. Strong winds are forecasted to continue throughout the day.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham 'tornado' live: West Bridgford roads affected and homes damagedMelton Road is closed in both directions with several properties damaged

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Melton Road traffic updates live as fallen tree causes West Bridgford road closureBus companies are having to divert some routes due to the incident amid a yellow weather warning for strong winds

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Investigation launched after iPad mis-up at recycling centreAll team members at the Household Recycling Centre in West Bridgford have been 're-briefed'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »