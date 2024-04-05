Wes Moore's Bold Question to NC State's Athletic Director

Wes Moore , former coach at Chattanooga, was a strong candidate for the women's basketball coach position at NC State. He had a dinner with Debbie Yow, the athletic director , and asked if she was going to hire him.

Yow was caught off guard but considered Moore for the job.

Wes Moore NC State Women's Basketball Coach Hiring Athletic Director

