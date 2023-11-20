Tributes pour in for The Stone Roses star Mani's wife Imelda after her death

Tributes have been flooding in for The Stone Roses star Gary 'Mani' Mounfield's beloved wife Imelda after her death aged 52 was announced on Saturday night. Imelda passed away over the weekend three years after she was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer. It is the second tragedy to rock the band in recent weeks following bassist Pete Garner's death. Happy Mondays singer Rowetta announced Imelda's death on X - formerly known as Twitter, saying: 'So beautiful, so brave, so LOVED.

We're all going to miss you Imelda Mounfield All my thoughts and love to Mani and your beautiful, precious boys and love to all Imelda's family and friends.' Since kind tributes have been flooding in and on Saturday evening during a show in Blackburn, tribute band The Clone Roses dedicated their performance of This Is The One to Imelda. Sad: Tributes have been flooding in for The Stone Roses star Gary 'Mani' Mounfield's beloved wife Imelda after her death aged 52 was announced on Saturday night (seen in 2013) Icons: The Stone Roses are pictured in 1990 L-R Reni, Mani (top) Ian (bottom) Joh





🏆 1. DailyMailCeleb » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ian Brown leads tributes as original Stone Roses’ bassist Pete Garner dies at 61'Few loved music as much as Pete'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Imelda Staunton insists 'The Crown carried on with dignity after Queen's death'The Crown is back for its highly-anticipated final season and part one will explore Princess Diana’s final days before exploring William and Kate’s budding romance in the final episodes

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Crown's Imelda Staunton says the late Queen 'wasn't worried about how she looked'Netflix releases the first trailer for the concluding season of The Crown. Actor Elizabeth Debicki portrays the late Princess Diana and centres on her tragic death after the fatal Paris car crash in 1997.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Crown's Imelda Staunton says the late Queen 'wasn't worried about how she looked'Netflix releases the first trailer for the concluding season of The Crown. Actor Elizabeth Debicki portrays the late Princess Diana and centres on her tragic death after the fatal Paris car crash in 1997.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Crown's Imelda Staunton says the late Queen 'wasn't worried about how she looked'Netflix releases the first trailer for the concluding season of The Crown. Actor Elizabeth Debicki portrays the late Princess Diana and centres on her tragic death after the fatal Paris car crash in 1997.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Tributes flood in for Bill Kenwright following his death at the age of 78Looking back at the life and times of Bill Kenwright. The Everton Chairman, who has died aged 78 after a battle with cancer, once saved the Theatre Royal Windsor from closing, signed Gazza to his club, and launched an appeal for Madeleine McCann.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »