Study Finds Vapers More Likely to Develop Heart Failure

Data from 176,000 adults in the USA shows that vapers are 19% more likely to develop heart failure than the average person. The long-term health risks of e-cigarettes are still unknown.

Vapers 20 per cent more likely to develop heart failure, study findsResearch is the most conclusive evidence yet that vaping may cause heart failure — an incurable condition when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly

