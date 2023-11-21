Starminer: A Game About Deep-Space Mining and Capitalism

I'm not really a strategy guy, but I'll put up with it if the vibes are right: That's why, for instance, I loved Homeworld even though RTS games are normally a quick "no" from me., a sort-of-new game announced today by persuasively-named Slovenian studio CoolAndGoodGames, might just fit into that specific niche: For a game about working a blue collar job, it looksStarminer, as the name suggests, is about deep-space mining: Find some asteroids, suck 'em dry, move on to the next.

But the real name of the game is capitalism. Earning means expansion, and as your wealth grows you'll develop more and better hardware, grow your operation, and branch out into ever-bigger jobs and even more money. Repeat ad infinitum, because as the man once famously said, greed is good, even in the endless void of space. Homeworld was the first game that leap to my mind when I saw the new Starminer trailer, due as much to that cold, distant voice as the visual style, but there's also an element ofher





