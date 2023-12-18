Scots firm sparks fury by selling sick reindeer shooting hunts

A Scots firm has sparked fury by selling sick reindeer shooting hunts as Christmas approaches. Hendry, Ramsay & Waters is offering trips to slaughter the majestic beasts in Norway. Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes said: “If we needed proof of just how evil trophy hunters are, then this is surely it. We need a ban.” The hunting firm is run by Vernon Waters in Fife. He refused to comment. Animal rights campaigners have blasted the firm offering hunters the chance to kill reindeer.

With the festive season now in full swing, Hendry, Ramsay & Waters is advertising the sick “exclusive” ­holidays in Norway to shoot the beautiful animals. The firm does not say how much a trip costs but it is believed to be thousands of pounds. Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting member and explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes said: “If we needed proof of just how evil trophy hunters really are, then this is surely it. This is the most un-British thing I have ever heard of. “These cowards are happy to ruin the spirit of Christmas for children everywher





