Scots Couple's Crazy Frog Mural Sparks Controversy

A Scots couple have won the support of their local council after a neighbour allegedly complained about the Crazy Frog mural on their wall.

John, 63, and Caroline, 50, say the mural was painted by a friend in March to depict the Crazy Frog - the CGI character that rose to fame in 2003 with its cover version of earworm tune Axel F. The council's initial report read: "It was brought to the attention of the planning authority that an alleged unauthorised painting had been completed on a boundary wall within the Errol conservation area.

"Planning permission is not in place for the development. The development does not constitute permitted development under Class 3E or 9 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Scotland) Order 1992 (as amended)." headtopics.com

Despite the report, the mural has allegedly attracted positive attention from passers-by, with many locals striking up conversations with the couple in disbelief over the nature of the complaint. The report concluded: "Perth & Kinross Council, as the Planning Authority, has determined that the case has been closed because: No significant planning harm."

"Then, last week, someone posted a note through my letterbox, saying he'd seen a complaint to the council, and he would like to have a chat. When you look at the council website to see what they said, they'd just decided it was not worth pursuing. headtopics.com

