Russian Spies Steal Sensitive Data from Microsoft's Email System

The US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warns that Russian spies who gained access to Microsoft 's email system were able to steal sensitive data , including authentication details and that immediate remedial action is required by affected agencies.

In response, Emergency Directive ED 24-02 issued by CISA requires federal agencies to wade through and analyze the content of exfiltrated emails, reset any compromised credentials, and take additional steps to ensure authentication tools for privileged Microsoft Azure accounts are secure. Microsoft and CISA said they have already notified all federal agencies whose email correspondence with Microsoft was identified as exfiltrated by Midnight Blizzard.

"Microsoft's lackadaisical security practices and negligent approach to disclosure have national security implications, and should alarm their commercial clients, which don't necessarily have the voice or get the attention that the US government might," commented Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of cybersecurity biz Tenable.

