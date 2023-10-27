Rebecca Loos struck down with food poisoning and shares snap after 'rough night'

Rebecca Loos has opened up on having a difficult couple of days after she got food poisoning on holiday, and the social media star thanked her fans for "all the support" after a "rough night".

The star, who was makeup-free and wearing a comfy white V-neck top, shared her woes as she explained that "food poisoning is the worst". In another story, the TV personality had managed a stroll on the beach as she ended her trip away with a smile."Came down for a lovely morning beach walk, enjoying the last of this we're heading home today.

"Thank you for all your well-wishes, thank you for all your support, and yeah, talk to you later," Rebecca added. She accused the superstar of playing the victim and claiming she was "a liar" in the now hugely-popular series. headtopics.com

"I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories." The ex-Manchester United star called the claims "ludicrous" at the time. He has always denied all claims he had affairs while married to Victoria.

Victoria Beckham 'worried' Rebecca Loos will say more David after docu successRebecca Loos broke her silence on the affair and claimed David Beckham was playing the victim. Read more ⮕

