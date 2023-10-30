Rebecca Loos' husband who she swiped was 'nothing like' David Beckham

Rebecca Loos, who made headlines in the early 00s for claiming an affair with David Beckham, is now happily married to a man she says is "nothing like" the football star.

The couple welcomed their son Magnus Leon Loos Skaiaa in 2009. Rebecca shared that before meeting Sven, she had "gone off men" and "just wanted them for sex". After gaining notoriety, Rebecca has since stepped back from the spotlight. She has appeared on shows like The Farm, Extreme Celebrity Detox, Temptation Island and The X Factor: Battle of the Stars, and even graced the cover of Playboy.

In 2012, Rebecca and Sven got hitched in a small ceremony and moved to Hemsedal, a tiny hamlet in the Norwegian mountains, with their two sons Magnus, 12 and Liam, eight. Their home in Buskerud county in southern Norway is quite remote, being a three-hour drive from the nearest airport and two hours from the closest hospital. headtopics.com

"Now I spend my time practising yoga, running, biking and hiking and foraging for wild food for my two young sons. Life is very different," she previously told The Sun. In his new Netflix documentary, Beckham, David and Victoria have opened up about the rumours of his supposed infidelity, which he has always denied, and the tough time it brought. "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage," shared 48 year old David.

