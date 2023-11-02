Pulsed field ablation safe and effective for women with atrial fibrillation

This study is the first to compare sex outcomes for AF patients undergoing PFA, which is a new technology and the latest ablation modality that can be used to restore a regular heartbeat. The results also show PFA is safe and just as effective for men as for women. Findings were published October 5 in JAMA Cardiology.

These results are important, as women are underrepresented in prior ablation studies and the results have been mixed with regards to both safety and effectiveness using conventional ablation strategies such as radiofrequency or cryoablation." AF is an irregular heartbeat or heart rhythm disorder; 2.7 million Americans live with some form of it. Patients with AF can undergo a catheter procedure to treat this abnormal heart rhythm, called catheter ablation.

Two types of ablation are currently in common use: radiofrequency ablation, which uses heat energy to eliminate the problem area, and cryoablation, which uses cold energy. These ablation modalities are associated with increased risk of potential complications, including damage to the esophagus, pulmonary vein stenosis, and phrenic nerve injury. PFA is a new type of ablation that does not use temperature, but instead short, high-energy electrical pulses that target mainly cardiac cells. headtopics.com

Related StoriesThe researchers did a retrospective analysis of 1,568 patients from the Multi-National Survey on the Methods, Efficacy, and Safety on the Post-Approval Clinical Use of Pulsed Field Ablation (MANIFEST-PF). This is a large multinational registry from 24 European centers and includes patients who underwent their first-ever PFA for AF between March 2021 and May 2022 (after the device received regulatory approval in Europe).

The results showed no significant difference in recurring atrial arrhythmia in men versus women. Specifically, 79 percent of men versus 76 percent of women did not have recurring atrial arrhythmia after PFA, a difference that was not statically significant. The rate of patients needing a second ablation were similar between sexes, with men at 8.3 percent versus women at 10 percent, also not statically significant. headtopics.com

