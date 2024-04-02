Pep Guardiola's Response to Coaching Players on the Pitch

Pep Guardiola has finally responded to why he is often seen one on one coaching his players on the pitch after games. when Jack Grealish, who came on as a substitute was seen locked in a passionate conversation with Guardiola after full time. As previously mentioned, this isn't particularly new behavior from Guardiola has exhibited similar behavior towards his players immediately after matches, beIN Sports anchor Richard Keys expressed disapproval.
He remarked, 'Leave it for the dressing room! It's all for the cameras, isn't it? It's so tiresome. Go down the tunnel; it shouldn't even be on the pitch. Now he's got to go and tell everyone else what they did wrong, of course.' Following the backlash, Guardiola was questioned on the reason behind the decision to speak with his players while still on the pitch and his response made it pretty clear how he feels about the criticism. 'I do it for the cameras. For my ego. I'm the most famous person of the team.
