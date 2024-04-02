One in Five Cancer Patients Engage in Medical Research Studies

One in five people with cancer participate in medical research studies.

One in five people with cancer participate in medical research studies

Source: Healthcare Press (healthcarepress.net)

Cancer Medical Research Study Patients Treatment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Financial toxicity found to affect at least one-third of Canadian patients with cancerAt least one-third of Canadians diagnosed with cancer experience financial distress, called 'financial toxicity,' which adds to the burden of the diagnosis, write authors in a commentary published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

A simple intervention benefits cancer patients while saving hospitals money, study showsCancer patients who received specialized mental health support as part of their treatment plan were more likely to see improvements in their quality of life and reductions in pain, depression and fatigue, according to a study led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Patients are delaying cancer checks because of difficulties booking GP appointments, damning study...Cancer Research UK warned that the 'worrying' delays could damage the chances of survival. (Stock Image.)

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Patients are delaying cancer checks because of difficulties booking GP appointments, damning study...Cancer Research UK warned that the 'worrying' delays could damage the chances of survival. (Stock Image.)

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Study demonstrates safe reduction of lymph node removal in breast cancer patientsPatients with breast cancer that has started to spread to the lymph nodes in the armpit can safely avoid extensive removal of the lymph nodes if their treatment is tailored to their response to cancer-killing therapies such as chemotherapy before surgery.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

The Mediterranean diet may help cancer patients manage weight gainA new study explores the safety and benefits of the Mediterranean diet in adults with cancer, in addition to its feasibility in this population.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »