New Cricket Ground Underway in Lancashire

Top-class cricket has come a step closer to finding a new home at the heart of Lancashire after work got underway on a long-planned new ground in South Ribble. The 5,000-spectator venue for Lancashire Cricket Club – to complement its Old Trafford base – is being built off Stanifield Lane in Farington. When it opens, the facility is set to stage up to six men’s T20 matches a year, a further two four-day fixtures for the county men’s team and six Lancashire women’s teams games.

It will boast two full-size cricket ovals, a two-storey pavilion building and practice nets – and it is intended that it will support the development of youth, community and women’s cricket in the region, while also becoming a Women’s Centre of Excellence for the North West. A second ground for the club was deemed necessary because Old Trafford is now operating beyond its maximum capacity – with international cricket, elite Lancashire men’s and women’s fixtures and 100-ball competitions all now part of the busy seasonal schedule





