Mason Mount spotted making gesture after Man Utd's defeat to Newcastle

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in the 28th minute, with Lewis Hall adding a second before the break.

Joe Willock made it 3-0 on the hour mark as the Magpies secured their spot in the next round of the competition.Footage shared on X shows the England international on his own, clapping supporters before heading down the tunnel.

Mount made a substitute appearance against Man City as he was handed a spot in the starting XI against Newcastle. But he failed to make an impression against Eddie Howe's team as Man United's defence of the Carabao Cup comes to an end. headtopics.com

