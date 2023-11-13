Love Island: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Despite 10 series of Love Island and a gazillion Islanders, a lot of them don't actually make it work. Shock. Horror. Who would have thought that an all-inclusive holiday, guaranteed fame and money wouldn't keep a relationship going?which means keeping up with which couples are still together and which have gone their separate ways is a full-time job.

So, we're here to make things a bit easier for you and bring you up to speed by breaking down which of the shows iconic couples have gone the distance and which have called it quits.Check out: the Love Island couples who are still together. After hitting it off again in the villa, they managed to make it to the final and are still together.had a bumpy time when she was dumped from the villa, but after she returned during Casa Amor, they got back on track and are still together.confessed their love for each other after a few weeks and had a rocky time in the villa but their love has stood the test of time and they're still together.won not only the show in 2022, but also the nations heart

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: HEATWORLD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: Love Island's Olivia Bowen Faces Unfair Criticism Over Son's Bedroom Update Love Island star Olivia Bowen has hit back at critics on social media, after she was mum-shamed for a recent change to her son Abel's bedroom, which many fans feared was unsafe

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Love Island's Jack Fincham 'never been happier' as he returns to old jobJack Fincham won Love Island with Dani Dyer back in 2018 but has admitted he fell into a downward spiral after winning the £50,000 prize on the ITV2 dating show

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

METROUK: Love Island star 'dragged from car and attacked by two men'‘It was a hugely traumatic experience,’ a source said.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Love Island star 'dragged from car and attacked by two men'‘It was a hugely traumatic experience,’ a source said.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: ‘I didn’t want Gemma to do Love Island but she’s bombproof’EXCLUSIVE: Michael Owen reveals how teammate Becks influenced his fashion journey, why he never gives daughter Gemma style advice and his thoughts on her time in Love Island

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Love Island star Arabella Chi reveals 'horrible' robbery ordealArabella Chi opens up about her recent robbery ordeal and how it has affected her sleep and mental well-being. The former Love Island star was attacked by two men from an organised crime group while travelling back from Ibiza with her father. She shares the terrifying details of the incident and the impact it has had on her.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »