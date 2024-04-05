Long Delays and Lane Closures on M6 Northbound due to Accident

Emergency services are at the scene on the northbound carriageway between junction 39 and junction 40 near Lowther, near Penrith. The incident was first reported at around 12.30pm today (April 5). National Highways North West said the collision involves three vehicles and police are in attendance. It is causing three miles of congestion and delays of around 45 minutes. There is also heavy congestion on the M6 southbound between J36 for Kirkby Lonsdale and J34 for Lancaster.

Long delays and two lanes closed due to accident on M6 Northbound from J39 B6261 (Shap) to J40 A66 (Penrith). Travel time is 45 minute

