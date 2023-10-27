Jude Bellingham wanted to play for Barcelona, but is now their ultimate rival with Real Madrid...

Jude Bellingham is about to play in his first ever Clasico, but he's not representing the side he envisioned he would as a child.has become one of the best players in the world since bursting on the scene as Birmingham City 16-year-old in 2019.Bellingham is only 20 but doesn't look out of place as Real Madrid's leading man alongside Toni Kross and co.

Real Madrid then won the battle to sign the talented youngster for £88.5m in the summer, partnering him with legends like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and other rising stars in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

It would be a huge understatement to say the star has taken to the move to the European giants like a duck to water. But it turns out the superstar England midfielder always saw himself playing in Spain, which might help to explain why he's taken LaLiga by storm.posted in May by someone who claiming to be a school mate of Bellingham's, who uploaded photos of a display board that allegedly held the player's childhood ambition. headtopics.com

As well as is hopes it claimed he loved Adam Sandler films and listed talking too much as a bad habit.Myth? Parlour has cutting response to talkSPORT colleague's claim about InvinciblesThen, on a display board labelled 'When I grow up I want to be...' at the centre, Bellingham's addition is seen at the top.Unsurprisingly, Barca fans leapt on the chance to brag to their Real Madrid counterparts that their marquee signing harboured dreams of playing for them.

But let's not forget that ten years ago, Barcelona were Europe's best team and everyone loved to watch them.had 60 goals to his name and was even applauded by Real fans during some Clasico games such was his talent, then, in the 2014/15 season they won the treble with Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. headtopics.com

