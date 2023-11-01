Dundee v Rangers clash halted after visiting fans pyro show sets off fire alarm

Referee Kevin Clancy was forced to put Rangers clash with Dundee on hold for 18 minutes following a pyrotechnic display from visiting supporters - just two minutes after the delayed game had finally got underway.

The fixture was already in doubt due to Storm Ciaran's torrential rainfall causing havoc across Scotland but the Dens Park showdown survived the the downpour only to be delayed further due to difficulties with the Ibrox team bus travelling to the ground - with the game kicking off at 8.30pm. However, the game was almost instantly put on hold after a wall of red flares were lit in the away end at Dens Park after just two minutes of play.

The smoke filled the stadium leaving the players unable to see anything on-field with Clancy bringing a stop to the game to allow smoke to clear. The official then spoke with Dee boss Tony Docherty and Gers boss Philippe Clement before taking both teams down the tunnel. Rangers said: "Due to the activation of a fire alarm the game has been paused." headtopics.com

Follow Record Sport on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all of the up-to-the minute breaking news, video and audio on the SPFL, the Scotland national team and beyond. You can also follow our dedicated Rangers and Celtic podcast pages and sign up to our newsletters to make sure you never miss a beat throughout the season. We've also entered the world of WhatsApp with our Rangers community and Celtic community up and running.

Dundee vs Rangers live stream, Ppv and kick off details for Dens Park clashPhilippe Clement faces his first domestic away game as Rangers manager and takes on a vibrant Dundee side. Read more ⮕

Rangers face injury crisis ahead of Dundee clashRangers manager Philippe Clement is dealing with an unprecedented injury crisis as his team prepares to face Dundee. Despite recent victories, Clement's side is struggling with multiple key players sidelined due to injuries. The manager is hopeful for the return of some players but acknowledges the challenges ahead. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers Clash Could be Postponed Due to Bad WeatherDundee have alerted fans that their match against Rangers may be postponed due to heavy rainfall in Tayside. The club is monitoring the weather conditions and remains optimistic that the game will go ahead as planned. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers pitch update ahead of Dens Park clashDundee are confident that tonight's Scottish Premiership fixture against Rangers will go ahead as planned. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers is on as Premiership clash set to beat the Dens Park downpourThe game in Tayside is primed to beat the weather woe in a region battered by torrid conditions in recent hours. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers LIVE score and goal updates from the Premiership clash at Dens ParkIt's game on despite the torrential Tayside rain as Philippe Clement faces his first domestic away game since taking charge at Ibrox. Read more ⮕