Discord's Loot Box Announcement Goes Viral

Yesterday, Discord announced that it is adding loot boxes to its social media platform. Just 24 hours later, a clip about this announcement has already reached over 1.4 billion views. In comparison, a popular gaming video on YouTube has 10 times fewer views after being online for seven years. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer received 61 million views in 12 hours and now has a total of 183 million views.

MrBeast, a popular streamer, played the Discord clip in the background of a toast notification, which caught the attention of his massive audience

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EA, Jagex, and Miniclip broke loot box advertising rulesLiv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Introducing the March into Spring Edit of OK! Beauty BoxLooking for a way to spring clean your beauty routine this month, without breaking the bank? Introducing this month’s OK! Beauty Box, which is here to put a spring in your step – and your skincare regimen. The March box – appropriately called the March into Spring Edit – is all about putting your complexion first, saying goodbye to dull, tired winter skin and hello to a fresh, glowing face. Inside you’ll find a complete five-step regimen that includes a cleanser, exfoliator, serum, moisturiser and eye masks. It’s easy, effective – and economical, as this month’s edit is worth a whopping £125 in total. However if you’re new to the OK! Beauty Box monthly subscription service you can buy it for just £7.50 (that’s your first box for half the usual £15 price). As an OK! Beauty Box member you get a great deal not just in spring but in every season, as each monthly box is always worth at least £80, saving you over 80% on the retail price of the products inside

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Helldivers 2 Discord – how to join and what’s thereIf you're looking for how to join the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, we've got a quick guide to get you there.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Discord is letting third-party developers create games to play on its platformMatt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Valorant X Discord collaboration adds agent decorations to your profileRiot Games has teamed up with Discord to bring Valorant avatar decorations and profile effects to your profile on the platform.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Ted Kravitz highlights growing discord between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff'I think Lewis Hamilton thinks it’s cursed...'

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »