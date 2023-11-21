Brad Pitt's adopted son Pax Thien criticizes him in viral Instagram post

An Instagram post has surfaced online in which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's adopted son Pax Thien criticizes his father and accuses him of making his four youngest children 'tremble in fear'. The post, written on Father's Day 2020 when Pax was 16, expresses anger towards Brad and claims that he has made their lives a constant hell. Pax also accuses Brad of lacking consideration and empathy towards his youngest siblings.

The post has gone viral, prompting a closer look into Pax Thien's history and his strained relationship with his father





Details shared from F1 drivers' briefing as a Brad Pitt movie update discussedF1 drivers have been shown some of the earliest footage from the much-anticipated Brad Pitt movie about their sport, Ted Kravitz reports.

Brad Pitt Channels Tyler Durden at F1 Grand Prix in Las VegasBrad Pitt arrived at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, looking like he stepped off the set of Fight Club. He channeled his bad boy character Tyler Durden with his outfit and hairstyle. Brad has been a regular at F1 tracks while filming the racing drama Apex.

Jacob Elordi reveals his first celebrity crush was Brad Pitt after watching hunk in Troy: 'That's a...Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Saffron Burrows, Brendan Gleeson, Rose Byrne and Peter O'Toole star in 2004's Troy trailer. The epic adventure film was directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

