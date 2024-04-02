World Central Kitchen employees killed in Israeli air strike. The White House expresses sadness and emphasizes the need to protect aid workers. Israeli strikes continue in Gaza.

Israeli air strike kills workers at Gaza kitchen run by Singaporean charitySingaporean Gilbert Goh's charity, Love Aid Singapore, had been raising funds for kitchens in Jabalia and Rafah refugee camps. However, after an Israeli air strike on Jabalia camp, nine people working in one of the kitchens were killed, putting their activities on hold.

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers, Hamas-run media office saysGAZA CITY — At least five employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organisation, including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on Monday (April 1).

