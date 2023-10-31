Why are some of China’s senior politicians disappearing?

CNA Correspondent - Ten years into China’s Belt and Road Initiative, what impact is it having on Sri Lanka? Where can you find possibly the emptiest airport in the world? Look no further than Sri Lanka. The US$113 million airport project was backed by China as part of its massive BRI investments in the country. But was the money more debt trap than development opportunity? Chandni Vatvani sits down with Teresa Tang in this episode of the CNA correspondent podcast.

