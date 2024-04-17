US Voters Prefer Trump Over Biden for Economy, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON - US voters view Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as better for the economy than President Joe Biden , as the incumbent’s approval rating ticked lower in April from the previous month, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Mr Biden, however, had a 9-point advantage over Trump – 38 per cent to 29 per cent – when respondents were asked who had the better approach to political extremism and protecting democracy, up from 8 points in March.The state of the US economy looms as one of the larger factors weighing on Mr Biden’s hopes of re-election.
