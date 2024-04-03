Swiss executive avoids prison time in US tax evasion scheme

An executive at a Swiss holding company, Daniel Walchli, has been sentenced to the brief time he spent in custody after surrendering in 2022 for his involvement in a scheme to help US taxpayers hide over $60 million in assets. Walchli pleaded guilty in 2023 to conspiracy to defraud the United States by setting up a structure for American clients of Privatbank Ihag to evade tax authorities. The judge, Gregory Woods, handed down the sentence on April 2.

Walchli was a member of the executive board of Zurich's Ihag Holding

