South Korean Political Parties Align on Green Agenda Ahead of Election

South Korea ’s deeply divided political parties have shown rare alignment leading up to next week’s election for Parliament, with both backing candidates and policies advancing a green agenda . Surveys leading up to the April 10 election have shown tackling climate change is largely a non-partisan issue for South Korea n voters, unlike in several other advanced economies where the gap between conservatives and liberals has widened.

In a first for an election in the country, the main conservative and progressive parties have ranked the climate crisis among their top 10 policy pledges, but they will need to follow through with concrete actions to facilitate change

South Korea Political Parties Election Green Agenda Climate Change

