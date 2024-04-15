Some money changers run out of Korean won after it falls to new low against Singapore dollar

'They can buy up to $5,000 at one go': Some money changers run out of Korean won after it falls to new low against Singapore dollarPHOTO: The Straits Times fileWith the cherry blossom season in full bloom, many Singaporeans may be heading to South Korea.

The won had already been gradually sliding against the Singapore dollar in the past month, according to foreign exchange website xe.com. Some money changers are seeing more customers buying the Korean won and in larger sums, with a handful saying they are selling out the currency early in the day. "Depending on the day, we can even sell out by 3pm or 4pm," he said, adding that the amounts changed are also higher. Currently, he has no plans to stock more won.

