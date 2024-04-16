Singaporean tourists missing in Taiwan earthquake

Mr Sim Hwee Kok and Ms Neo Siew Choo had boarded a Taroko Gorge tour bus on April 3 but alighted halfway through.It is believed the pair were hiking along the Shakadang Trail in eastern Taiwan ’s Hualien county when the 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck.

The operation was later suspended after considering the safety of the search-and-rescue team, said the Hualien County Fire Department. It will resume when the trail is deemed safe and new evidence is found. The family’s statement, which was in Chinese, said they hoped search-and-rescue operations will resume when the time is right so that they can be reunited with the couple.

