Singapore's Sen Yue Holdings Limited Directed to Provide Documents to MAS

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has directed Sen Yue Holdings Limited to cooperate in a probe related to offences under the Securities and Futures Act 2001.

The company must submit all contracts it has or had with its key supplier and all documents relating to or generated in connection with the contracts. MAS also requested a detailed chronology of events relating to and leading up to the relevant corporate announcement between 14 September 2020 and 21 July 2022, along with documents relating to or generated in connection with the transactions and events mentioned in the announcements.

Singapore Sen Yue Holdings Limited MAS Probe Securities And Futures Act 2001 Documents Meeting Minutes Contracts Financial Information Chronology Of Events

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBRMagazine / 🏆 13. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Airlines flight bound for Singapore turns back to Sydney due to technical issueA Singapore Airlines flight bound for Singapore had to turn back to Sydney after a technical issue was discovered. The flight eventually took off again and landed in Singapore later in the day.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

MAS keeps Singapore dollar policy, 2024 inflation forecasts unchangedThe decision to stand pat was widely expected after core inflation in February shot up more than expected.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

MAS keeps Singapore dollar policy unchanged to fight still-elevated inflationThe decision was widely expected after core inflation in February shot up more than expected.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

MAS to boost sustainable finance in Singapore with AI and tokenizationpstrongGlobal hedge fund managers and private credit managers favour Singapore as a prime office location./strong/p pSingapore remains to be an attractive hub for alternative and hedge fund managers to set up their regional investment teams, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said at the AIMA Singapore Annual Forum.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Former MAS chief Ravi Menon appointed Singapore’s first climate action ambassadorHis appointment comes as financing becomes increasingly important at global climate negotiations.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Ravi Menon to be Singapore's first Ambassador for Climate ActionThe former MAS chief will represent Singapore at international climate action platforms.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »