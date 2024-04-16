Singapore's Multi-Ministerial Task Force Makes Tough Decision on Face Masks

SINGAPORE – In April 2020, less than three months after Singapore confirmed its first case of Covid-19 , the multi-ministerial task force tackling the pandemic was faced with the tough decision of whether to walk back the Government’s stance on face masks .Behind the scenes, the MTF was debating if there could be a compromise or a process to transition to mask-wearing, but having seen the data, Mr Wong said: “Let’s just do it”, recounted MTF co-chair and then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Current Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also co-chaired the MTF, said: “We were in the fog of war. We had to make numerous judgement calls, with the major ones recommended to the Cabinet for approval. “If we feel strongly about it, we go back and forth with him. Until either he is convinced or we are,” she said, citing the example of the design of the CDC voucher scheme.

This was something he did for all shortlisted candidates, even though it did not personally benefit him directly, added Mr Chee, who has known DPM Wong since they were fellow civil servants at the MOF in the early 2000s. Part of DPM Wong’s ward when he became an MP in 2011 had been carved out of Mr Gan’s ward in Chua Chu Kang GRC.

She recalled a Meet-the-People session case where a long-time branch volunteer had cautioned against continuing to give bigger hand-outs to one resident. At the party level, DPM Wong had announced plans to refresh, revamp and strengthen the PAP as he takes on greater responsibility. The pair also enjoyed chatting about vintage guitars and would discuss which ones they would like to get.

Their joint love for guitars inspired the Gift a Guitar initiative by charity The Music Society, Singapore, said Mr Loong.They have met for jamming sessions five times over the years, and Mr Loong said he recently invited DPM Wong to another session but did not have high hopes given the latter’s busy schedule.

While they do not discuss much about their personal lives, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said she was grateful for his understanding when she has to take her 101-year-old mother for medical appointments. DPM Wong has become more assertive and confident in public speaking, whether it is during parliamentary debates, the Budget address or interviews with local and foreign media, said his Cabinet colleagues.

When problems cropped up, he made decisions quickly, and increasingly more and more ministers looked to him as a leader, he added.

