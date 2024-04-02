Singapore passes Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill to combat scams

The Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill was passed on April 2, introducing offences targeting errant telco subscribers, retailers and middlemen who misuse local SIM cards to facilitate scams. There was a record high of over 46,000 scams in 2023, with victims losing about $651.8 million that year.

The Bill also makes amendments to enhance the police’s ability to apprehend people posing a safety risk to themselves and others, and to safeguard Yellow Ribbon Singapore’s symbols to prevent them from being misused under the guise of supporting former offenders.After the SMS Sender ID Registry was introduced in 2023, scams from SMSes fell by 70 per cent in the immediate three months. The authorities also worked with telecommunication companies to block incoming overseas calls that spoofed local numbers. But scammers have adapted quickly, and pivoted to using local SIM cards to target victims instead, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Te

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Syed Harun Alhabsyi on Law Enforcement and Other Matters BillThe Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill gives some latitude for police officers to act with some urgency before a suicide attempt becomes imminent and before rescue could be more risky - both for the person who is under duress and for those who are trying to make a genuine attempt at rescue, said NMP Syed Harun...

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Josephine Teo on Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill“Every SIM card in the hands of a scammer is a weapon,” said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 2).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US Supreme Court lets Texas border enforcement law take effectWASHINGTON — The US Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 19) let a Republican-backed Texas law take effect that allows state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, rejecting a bid to block it by President Joe Biden's administration.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hong Kong issues new national security law Bill with tougher jail termsThe Bill lists five new categories of offences - treason, insurrection, espionage and theft of state secrets, sabotaging national security and external interference.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

SFA takes enforcement actions against Fernvale chicken rice stall that has been Stomped 3 timesThe Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has taken enforcement actions against a chicken rice stall at Fernvale Hawker Centre & Market following feedback from multiple Stompers.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Masseuse arrested for allegedly providing sexual services after enforcement officers break door downEnforcement officers raided a shop on March 20 and arrested a woman who is believed to be a masseuse.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »