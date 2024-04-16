Singapore Choral Artists' Concert: A Celebration of Aural Delights

Singapore Choral Artists ' concert provided audiences with nearly two hours of aural delights from the world over. Singapore Choral Artists , established in 2021, joins a rich tradition of local a cappella groups performing at a professional level, including the Singapore Youth Choir Ensemble Singers, Philharmonic Chamber Choir and, another recent addition, Resonance of Singapore.
The ensemble sounded larger than the actual number of singers, and the control of voices was largely excellent. Contemporary choral music is far more diverse and dynamic than the traditional soprano, alto, tenor and bass configuration of old strophic hymns, essentially evolving into vibrant vehicles of multiple constantly moving parts.
That chapel was supposed to have held Jesus’ crown of thorns, the subject of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s The Crown Of Roses, a more traditional Slavic song of bittersweet sacrifice sung in English. Also in English were Ivo Antognini’s Come To Me, Edward Elgar’s Serenade and McKay Crockett’s arrangement of Marta Keen’s Homeward Bound, sung with innocence and heartfelt conviction.
Women’s voices had their spotlight in Xiao Xiao Yang Er Yao Hui Jia , innocence expressed in Americ Goh’s arrangement.
