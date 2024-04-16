Search for Missing Singaporeans Suspended Due to Aftershocks

Search teams looking for Sim Hwee Kok and Neo Siew Choo have suspended operations because of aftershocks.

One more body, that of a male driver, was found on Saturday along the Shakadang Trail in eastern Hualien county, bringing the death toll from the 7.2-magnitude quake to 17. Expressing their gratitude to search-and-rescue personnel via the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei, the family members said they hoped search efforts would resume at an appropriate time, while taking safety into account.

Singaporeans Missing Earthquake Taiwan Aftershocks

