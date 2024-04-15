Restaurant in Bugis offers 5-litre bubble milk tea for $28.80

Brace yourself: Restaurant in Bugis offering 5-litre bubble milk tea for $28.80, with 1kg of boba pearls Something's bubbling over at North Bridge Road.That's five litres of milk tea all in one gigantic glass .

Each giant glass of milk tea goes for $28.80++ a la carte and customers are promised "an adventure with every sip".The promotion kicked off on April 12 and will run till May 5.If you're grabbing a weekday lunch in Wong Fu Fu, the massive jug of milk tea is free should you spend a minimum of $168, before GST and service charge.

On its Instagram post, Wong Fu Fu noted that the drink was created in honour of International Bubble Tea Day, which falls on April 30.On social media, the reaction to this bubble tea has been largely that of excitement.Sugar, sugar

