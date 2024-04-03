Private Residential Property Prices in Singapore Rise at Slower Pace

Private residential property prices in Singapore rose at a slower clip in the first quarter of 2024 as transaction volumes shrank, weighed down by rising retrenchments, slowing wage growth and still-high interest rates.

The number of units sold shrank to 3,482 in the first quarter, down 20 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2023, and down 16 per cent year on year, dragged down by slower resale and sub-sale transactions, analysts said.

