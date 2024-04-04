Polish Novel 'The Peasants' Adapted into Painted Animation Film

Polish author Wladyslaw Reymont ’s novel, published in parts between 1904 and 1909, has been adapted several times for the screen. The latest attempt at turning the Nobel Prize-winning novel into a film was released in 2023 and uses the medium of painted animation . The action was first captured on film using live actors. Classically trained artists then used the resulting footage to paint, by hand, reference oil paintings.

These were then photographed, with the digital images given to animators to create a sense of motion and movement. The film’s co-directors are DK Welchman from Poland and Hugh Welchman from the United Kingdom. The married couple are behind the Oscar-nominated Vincent van Gogh biography Loving Vincent (2017), a film which pioneered the use of the slow and painstaking animation technique seen in The Peasants. The Peasants is set around the turn of the 20th century, in a village in Polan

