New York City to Pay $17.5 Million in Settlement with Muslim Women Forced to Remove Hijabs

New York City agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their head coverings after being arrested. The women felt shamed and violated by the experience.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 and was a class-action suit. The settlement is seen as a victory for justice and the rights of Muslim women.

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

