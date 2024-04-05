New York City to Pay $17.5 Million in Settlement with Muslim Women Forced to Remove Hijabs

New York City agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their head coverings after being arrested. The women felt shamed and violated by the experience.
The lawsuit was filed in 2018 and was a class-action suit. The settlement is seen as a victory for justice and the rights of Muslim women.
New York City Settlement Lawsuit Muslim Women Head Coverings Hijabs Arrested Shamed Violated Justice Rights
Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Conservatives criticize New York’s police defunding amid resident demands for the NYPD During subway attackLatest Breaking News
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »
New York moves to seize Trump’s estate and golf courseLatest Breaking News
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Elon Musk: New York taxing citizens and is giving the money to illegal immigrantsLatest Breaking News
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »