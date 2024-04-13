Montfort Care's Goodlife Studio offers diverse activities for seniors

Retiree Michael Thio calls the Goodlife Studio carpentry studio his second home and is there at least three times a week. SINGAPORE – Arts and crafts, bingo sessions and exercise classes are common offerings at active ageing centres but social service agency Montfort Care hopes to attract seniors with more diverse interests in areas such as carpentry, digital media and theatre.
As part of its Goodlife Studio branding, it will have five active ageing centres offering programmes and activities based on different themes to draw younger and more educated seniors. These folk may not be keen on the typical offerings run by active ageing centres to help the elderly stay active, healthy and socially engaged.The carpentry studio in Bukit Purmei, designed to appeal to men, started in 2023, zooming in on basic carpentry, such as making stools and bookshelves. In February, a tea studio in Bedok – which runs tea appreciation workshops, among other things – became fully operational. Montfort Care launched the Goodlife Studio on April 13 with the aim of redefining “the rules of engagement in eldercare services”, as its founder Samuel Ng said. “Seniors today are very different from before. They are more active, mobile and discerning. Goodlife Studio is how we engage and empower seniors to become active contributors, and define their personal narrative of ageing, health and wellness,” he adde
