Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wins Dismissal of Claims in Lawsuits Alleging Harm to Children

Meta 's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the US Capitol, in Washington, US, Jan 31, 2024. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday won the dismissal of some claims in a dozen lawsuits accusing him of concealing from the public that Facebook and Instagram were harmful to children.

Twenty-five of those cases sought to hold Zuckerberg personally liable, saying Meta's billionaire founder created a false impression about the platforms' safety despite repeated warnings they were unfit for children. But Rogers said the plaintiffs could not rely on Zuckerberg's comparative knowledge about Meta's products to establish he personally owed such a duty to each plaintiff. Such a ruling, she said, would create "a duty to disclose for any individual recognisable to the public."Meta, which remains a defendant, declined to comment. The company denies wrongdoing.

Meta Mark Zuckerberg Lawsuits Children Facebook Instagram Harmful Effects Addiction Social Media Platforms Platform Safety

