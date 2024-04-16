Man Poses as Agent to Obtain Free Sex from Women

Chen Zelin told one victim she needed more “training” sessions with him, and another woman that she did not perform to his expectations.A man concocted a plan to pose as an agent for social escorts in order to obtain free sex or discounted sexual services from the women who contacted him.

On April 16, Chen was sentenced to jail for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to two charges of cheating by personation and a charge of threatening to release intimate images.Boy admits committing sexual offences against underage girlsDeputy Public Prosecutor June Ngian said Chen placed an advertisement sometime in 2020 on online platform Locanto to recruit girls that wanted to earn more money for their escort services.

On April 4, 2021, he contacted her and said her service had not been to his expectations. He offered her a second trial, which she declined. The woman asked Chen to confirm he was running an agency for social escorts because she was afraid of falling for another scam. He continued to deceive her, and she agreed to not charge him for the session.

In July 2021, Chen entered into a relationship with the third victim, who was looking for a place to rent and also for a boyfriend.

Man Poses Agent Obtain Free Sex Discounted Services Women Intimate Images Jail

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thenewpaper / 🏆 7. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jail for married man who posed as social escort agent to get free sexChen Zelin, 42, also pleaded guilty over threatening to send naked photos of his girlfriend to her boss and colleagues.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Ex-property agent who called himself ‘Ganja man’ sentenced to death for drug traffickingThe High Court rejected his claim he had the drugs for research and development.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Man accused of helping others sneak into Taylor Swift concert allegedly cheated man of $2.2kYang Chenguang, 29, has also been charged with criminal trespass.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Man gets 2 weeks' jail for sneaking another man into Taylor Swift concertSINGAPORE — A man who helped another man illegally enter Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore was jailed for two weeks on Monday (March 18).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man jailed after trying to help another man 'tailgate' into Taylor Swift concertSINGAPORE – A man who attempted to get another man to “tailgate” a concertgoer into Taylor Swift’s concert has been jailed for two weeks in what is believed to be the Republic’s first concluded prosecution linked to the American pop star’s Eras Tour. Eleven days after the failed attempt on March 7, Chinese national Wu Zhihong, 54, had to face...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Man jailed after failed attempt to get another man to ‘tailgate’ into Taylor Swift concertThis is believed to be Singapore's first concluded prosecution linked to the US superstar's Eras Tour.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »