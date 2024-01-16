Kranji Primary School and Outram Secondary School to relocate to new campuses

Kranji Primary School will move from Choa Chu Kang to Tengah in 2028, while Outram Secondary School will relocate to a new campus in Sengkang in 2026, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (Jan 16). These were among the relocation plans announced by MOE to "better cater to changing demand for school and preschool places" in Singapore. The ministry said in February last year that a new primary school would be opened in Tengah, as would a new secondary school in Sengkang.

The relocation of Kranji Primary School means that there will be two primary schools in Tengah by 2028. Pioneer Primary School, will relocate from Jurong West to Tengah in 2026. MOE said there is a surplus of school places in the north of Choa Chu Kang, where Kranji Primary School is currently located





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.