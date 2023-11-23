K Thanaletchimi appointed as new president of NTUC

Veteran healthcare union leader K Thanaletchimi has been appointed as the new president of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in Singapore. She takes over from Ms Mary Liew, who served two terms as president. Ms Thanaletchimi has been a prominent figure in the healthcare sector and played a key role in the merger of two unions to form the Healthcare Services Employees' Union (HSEU).





