Japan's Finance Minister Hints at Possible Market Intervention as Yen Weakens

TOKYO - Japan ’s finance minister stopped short of issuing his strongest warning on possible market intervention in comments that fuelled renewed yen weakness after the currency slumped to a fresh 34-year low overnight.

The finance minister’s comments come after the yen set a fresh 34-year low of 154.45 following stronger than expected US retail sales figures. With Mr Suzuki refraining from his maximum threat, the yen weakened to its low for the day. Japanese currency officials are in a tight spot as they head to the United States for meetings with their peers. International agreements call on nations to allow markets to determine exchange rates, though they leave the door open for action if there are excessive movements in the market. Strong verbal interventions or a move into the market would put Japan’s actions in the spotlight.

Japan Finance Minister Market Intervention Yen Weakness Foreign Exchange Markets US Retail Sales

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan Finance Minister says it's difficult to comment on chance of FX interventionTOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that it's difficult to comment on the possibility of currency intervention, when asked about the chance of such action by authorities to stem the yen's weakness.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Japan's finance minister sees 'speculative' moves in currency marketTOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday there were some speculative moves in the currency market that did not reflect economic fundamentals, repeating his warning against excessive yen declines.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Japan ready to take action vs excessive yen volatility, says finance ministerTOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities were ready to take appropriate action against excessive currency market volatility, without ruling out any options.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Prabowo considering former minister, regulator chief for finance minister’s job, sources sayInvestors want someone who can keep fiscal discipline, even as the new government promises huge subsidies.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Asean finance chiefs end Laos meeting amid hopes of improving economy despite challengesSingapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong attended the two-day gathering.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto to Appoint State Interventionist Finance MinisterEconomists predict that Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will choose a finance minister who supports state interventionism to drive economic growth and promote industries. The shift towards a state-led growth model may involve targeted policies and tax incentives for strategic industries like the electric vehicle sector.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »