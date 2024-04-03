Ivan Lee Gives Tour of $40 Million Property to Content Creator Aze

Ivan Lee gave a tour of his property worth more than $40 million to content creator Aze. Most people aim to make their homes a place that they can return to after a long day to relax. Local entrepreneur Ivan Lee's Good Class Bungalow, however, would make you never want to leave home to begin with. Aze uploaded a tour of Ivan's property, which spans roughly 21,500 sq ft and costs upwards of $40 million according to the Thai Express founder, on Wednesday (March 27).

The four-minute video showcases various aspects of the sprawling bungalow, including a Starbucks-inspired cafe decked out in the coffeehouse's merchandise, along with its signature logo and signage. Aze also did not shy away from showing his spacious bedroom, which Aze described as 'bigger than two bedrooms and living room combined'; a huge terrace overlooking lush greenery, as well as a conference room which Ivan said he likes to use for meetings

