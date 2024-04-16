Iran Did Not Warn US About Attack on Israel, White House Says

WASHINGTON — Iran did not provide warnings to the United States last week about its timeframe for launching an attack on Israel or its potential targets, the White House said on Monday .An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel , as seen from Ashkelon, Israel on April 14, 2024.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States did exchange messages with Iran but that there were never any messages regarding Iran's timeframe or targets for its weekend attack. "Iran never gave us a message giving us the time or the targets," said Mr Kirby."This whole narrative out there that Iran passed us a message about what they were going to do is ridiculous."

