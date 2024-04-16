Investigation launched into banner calling for end to Singapore's arms trade with Israel

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating an incident where a banner was displayed at Gardens by the Bay calling for an end to Singapore ’s arms trade with Israel .

In response to queries, the police said on April 16 that reports had been lodged, while a spokesman for Gardens by the Bay said it is aware of the incident and a police report has been filed. However, the spokesman said he could not comment further as police investigations are ongoing. It also touched on how Singapore’s purchases of weapons from Israel have funded its Gaza war efforts, and how weapons jointly developed by the two countries are now being used in the war.It said: “In a video statement, he has promised Singaporeans that ‘your dreams will inspire my actions, your concerns will guide my decisions’.

It said: “We have no choice but to escalate our efforts to draw attention to our urgent demands. You cannot ignore us now.

