Fresh grad in civil service asks: “Would you take a pay cut for growth opportunities but no work-life balance ?”

“However, having served in the civil service for a while now, I find myself stuck in terms of opportunities for growth and knowledge.” However, the downside is that he’ll be taking a 15-20% pay cut, and as for work-life balance, he said, “he’ll be expecting it to be basically non-existent.” Another commented, “I’m in Big 4, by the way. Who in the right mind would take a 15-20% pay cut to work until 3 a.m. every day? Is this a joke? Also, what growth potential is there???? Who’s been feeding you lies?”

Others, meanwhile, offered a different opinion and encouraged the civil servant to take the job offer. Is it competitive or below average? Consider how much additional income you could earn, especially as you progress in your career within the new company.Do you have enough savings? Or debt? Will the new salary cover your monthly expenses?If you’re serious about making the leap, then it’s time to modify your budget.

