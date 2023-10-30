Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Passes Away at 96

The former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who served as the first lady during her husband Jimmy Carter's presidency and continued to be a global humanitarian for four decades, has passed away at the age of 96. The Carter Center announced that she died on Sunday after battling dementia and declining health for several months. Rosalynn Carter was known for her active involvement in cabinet meetings, speaking out on controversial issues, and representing her husband on foreign trips.

She was often referred to as a 'co-president' by President Carter's aides. The couple had been married for over 77 years and had a strong partnership





